Harrison County Sheriff’s Office issues warning over potential scammers

The Sheriff’s Office reminds people that real law enforcement officers will never call you to...
The Sheriff’s Office reminds people that real law enforcement officers will never call you to threaten arrest, pay fines immediately, or demand immediate payment.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Cody Heaster
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As Halloween comes to an end and the holiday season starts to ramp up, so does the number of scammers that are out and about.

Holiday scams are subject to happen at any time, all the way from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, and the weeks and months leading up to the end of the year.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Friday afternoon regarding scammers that are targeting the local area pretending to be Sergeants and Deputies demanding payments immediately, and claiming that they will come and arrest you if no payment is made.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds people that real law enforcement officers will never call you to threaten arrest, demand that you pay fines immediately over the phone, or demand immediate payment by cash, gift card, crypto, payment app, or wire transfer.

Other potential scams that people may see throughout the holiday season may include fake charities that may ask for money, gift card scams, lookalike online stores, and even fraudulent emails.

