Early morning fires in Harrison Co. destroy one home, damage another

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday morning, Harrison County Fire Rescue was active as two house fires spurred during the early hours of the day.

Firefighters were first called to the scene of Pine Tree Road around 2:30 a.m. Both HCFR and CRTC fought the flames for several hours, and one firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fires took place on both Pine Tree Road and Meaut Road. (WLOX)

A second fire took place on Meaut Road around 5 a.m. Officials say one home took on damage and the flames were caused by a fireplace.

No injuries were reported.

