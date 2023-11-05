7 arrested after stolen car results in shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people, including five juveniles, have been arrested and one was shot after a car was stolen in Jackson.

According to Jackson Police, the incident occurred at the 2200 block of Charmwood Drive Sunday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, a victim said that her 2020 Kia Optima was stolen in the 4000 block of Parkway around 6 a.m.

The victim and her friend spotted the vehicle around 9 a.m. on Charmwood Drive occupied by five juveniles.

Jackson Police says the victim approached the five people and they attempted to flee the scene when shots were fired, resulting in one minor being shot twice in the leg. The person was taken to a local hospital.

JPD arrested all five juveniles in the 1300 block of Sharon Drive.

The victim and her friend were also taken into custody.

