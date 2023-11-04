WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive

Picture perfect weather this weekend

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It has been chilly this morning, but we’re going to warm up quickly today. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. The weather will be picture perfect for the Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival! The sky will remain mostly clear tonight, and we’ll easily cool down into the upper 40s and low 50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be just as nice as today with highs in the upper 70s. The humidity will remain low, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. There will be a few more clouds on Monday, but we’ll still see a good bit of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s. We’ll be a little warmer Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain chances will stay slim. However, a cold front may bring a few more showers by Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

In the tropics, there are no threats to the Gulf Coast. There is a disturbance in the Southern Caribbean that has a low chance for development, but it is not a concern to the U.S.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, Gulfport Police arrested 19-year-old Courtland Joshua Jordan and 21-year-old Frikiyah...
NEW DETAILS: 2 people arrested, 1 sent to hospital after shooting at Gulfport shopping center
Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
Col. John Benson accepted command of the 403rd.
Keesler Air Force Base’s 403rd Wing changes command
CTA and YMCA will be providing an off-site shuttle bus service during the Peter Anderson...
HEADS UP: Scheduled road closures for Peter Anderson Festival
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Top 10 weather weekend
Eric's First Alert Forecast Nov 3, 2023 5 p.m.
Top 10 weather weekend
WLOX LOGO
Warming up through the weekend
Ready for a beautiful weekend? And we'll be able to shake off the chill as we head into a...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast