Picture perfect weather this weekend

It has been chilly this morning, but we’re going to warm up quickly today. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. The weather will be picture perfect for the Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival! The sky will remain mostly clear tonight, and we’ll easily cool down into the upper 40s and low 50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be just as nice as today with highs in the upper 70s. The humidity will remain low, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. There will be a few more clouds on Monday, but we’ll still see a good bit of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s. We’ll be a little warmer Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain chances will stay slim. However, a cold front may bring a few more showers by Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

In the tropics, there are no threats to the Gulf Coast. There is a disturbance in the Southern Caribbean that has a low chance for development, but it is not a concern to the U.S.

