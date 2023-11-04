WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive

One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - George County Sheriff’s Office has announced that one person is dead following an accident in Lucedale on Friday night.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Depot Road and McAdory Drive. Deputies who were called to the scene found a vehicle, which was traveling southbound on Depot Road, had left the road and hit a tree.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, Gulfport Police arrested 19-year-old Courtland Joshua Jordan and 21-year-old Frikiyah...
NEW DETAILS: 2 people arrested, 1 sent to hospital after shooting at Gulfport shopping center
Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
CTA and YMCA will be providing an off-site shuttle bus service during the Peter Anderson...
HEADS UP: Scheduled road closures for Peter Anderson Festival
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
According to GPD, police responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive...
Gautier Police: Victim and residence struck by bullets

Latest News

Downtown Ocean Springs is gearing up for one of the largest festivals in the Southeast.
Peter Anderson Festival starts this weekend!
If you're voting absentee, you have until noon TODAY to stop by your circuit clerk's office and...
Absentee voting deadline nears
As you get ready to set your clocks back an hour this weekend, fire officials are asking you to...
Fire officials asking residents to check smoke alarms
Picture perfect weather this weekend
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast