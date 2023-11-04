LIST: Veterans Day events, celebrations, freebies happening across the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there is no shortage of events, celebrations, and freebies happening all across the Coast! Here’s a list of what’s going on:

Events

All events are happening on Friday, November 11, 2023.

• PASS CHRISTIAN: Gulf Coast Veterans Association Veterans Day Parade in Pass Christian at War Memorial Park, 11 a.m., starts near the railroad tracks, wraps up at the park

• MOSS POINT: Veterans Day Program in Moss Point at the waterfront, 11 a.m.

• D’IBERVILLE: MS Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade 2023, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., starts at D’iberville Football Stadium, wraps up at RaceTrac

Freebies

All freebies listed below run on Friday, November 11, unless noted otherwise:

• Applebee’s: Active-duty military, veterans, reserves, and National Guard that dine in-restaurant get a complimentary full-size entrée from a special menu. They will also receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To-Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

• Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 Boneless Wings and Fries with valid ID. Only available for dine-in. Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations will be included for walk-in/order at the counter only.

• Chicken Salad Chick: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free meal at all locations.

• Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu with proof of service. Available for in-restaurant only.

• Coast Transit Authority (CTA): CTA will honor all veterans by offering FREE unlimited rides for veterans throughout the day. To ride free on CTA buses on Veterans Day, veterans may board any CTA Fixed Route bus and mention that they have served in any branch of the United States Armed Forces. Veterans who have not tried transit before are encouraged to ride, and those who know a veteran are welcome to invite a veteran to ride.

• Dunkin’: Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice at participating locations. Offer available in-store only.

• Golden Corral: Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 13 from 5 p.m. to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

• Hooters: Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage at participating locations. Dine-in only.

• Logan’s Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free meal with a valid ID from a special menu at participating locations. This offer is available for dine-in only from 11 am – 3 pm.

• Mississippi Aquarium: All Veterans and active-duty service members can visit for free on Nov. 10, 11, and 12. During the weekend, accompanying family members get $5 off general admission.

• O’Charley’s: O’Charley’s offers veterans and active-duty military a special free lunch menu on November 10 and 11. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, veterans can order one free entrée from the special menu and/or receive a free slice of pie at dinner. Both offers are for dine-in only.

• Pilot Flying J: Service members and their families get a free meal at participating locations from November 10 to 12 through a special offer in the app.

• Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get free printed meal vouchers for Veterans Shrimp & Chips from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm local time on November 11. Guests need to show a valid military ID or proof of service. The voucher can be redeemed beginning November 13 through December 10 for dine-in only.

• Smoothie King: Active-duty military and veterans get a free smoothie from one of three red, white, and blue smoothies at participating locations with a valid ID.

• Starbucks: Starbucks is honoring those who have served with a free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses who visit participating U.S. stores.

A complete list of other freebies and deals can be found on news.va.gov and military.com.

If you know of any other events or freebies happening and would like them to be added to this list, please email gulfcoastweekend@wlox.com.

