Biloxi First Friday HowHop welcomes hundreds to downtown venue

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, Biloxi is starting the weekend early with a city celebration.

Rhythm and Rain hit the stage at Biloxi First Friday HowHop as crowds say goodbye to a final night of festivities for the year. Monsters at Large graced spectators with a curated playlist at 7 p.m.

The popular event was hosted at a new location as dozens gathered with friends and family.

“We call it ‘HowHop’ now instead of ‘Under the Interstate’. It’s on the corner of Howard and Hopkins,” said Biloxi Main Street Executive Director Kay Miller.

Miller said hosting the HowHop here assists in branding and growing this section of downtown Biloxi, including amenities for citizens.

“Main Street has been getting grants. The city has also given us some match funding for grants. We have our application in for more grants,” said Miller.

Nearly $50,000 in funds was awarded to Main Street from the Knight Foundation Fund. It covers the transformation of Howard Avenue and Hopkins Boulevard into the ‘HowHop’ beautification project.

“That’s how we added the pickleball courts and the art. We’ve lit the trees and we’re going to add a lot more lighting. Some more resurfacing and lots more art,” said Miller.

The two pickleball courts lie directly under the bridge.

“People have asked us whether we come to get them down here playing in the community,” said Tom Linenberger with the Gulf Coast Pickleball.

“We’re very excited to have these two new courts here,” said Mary Lee Nichols with Gulf Coast Pickleball

People believe this is what makes the community feel like home. Live music, local food trucks, and a place to come together.

Fly Llama Brewing, 185 Bohn St. co-hosted the block party with Hungry Llama Kitchen, Empanola on Howard Food Truck, Meatbawl’s, & Mannatime, and Fly Llama beer.

“Thank you, Biloxi. Thank you Mayor all the way, Mayor Fofo,” said Linenberger.

Main Street is set to host a special HowHop celebration in January.

Regular Biloxi First Friday HowHop events will return in March.

