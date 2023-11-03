West Harrison High celebrates back-to-back #1 academic rankings

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Getting to the top is one thing. Staying there is another.

That’s why on Friday, students, staff and faculty at West Harrison High School are in celebration mode after becoming the #1 school in Mississippi for the second year in a row.

“So being #1 in the state comes from lots of areas. it measures your performance on the ACT — it measures your performance on the end-of-course test in Algebra I, English II, Biology, and US History. Participation and performance in advance placement courses, dual credit and dual enrollment courses and your four-year graduation rate,” said Dr. Raymond Morgigno, Interim superintendent for the Mississippi Department of Education.

“To be recognized as the number one high school in the state for the second year in a row is absolutely tremendous,” said Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves.

The honor brought out the school’s 1,265 students and dignitaries from around the area.

“To be number one for two years in a row is unheard of. I applaud each and every one of you and what you do on a daily basis and I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Mitchell King, superintendent of the Harrison County School District.

In fact, West Harrison’s numbers this year were better than in 2022.

“I don’t believe that’s happened in the State of Mississippi before,” said Rep. Richard Bennett.

West Harrison is also celebrating its 7th straight year as an “A” rated school.

