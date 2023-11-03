WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive

West Harrison High celebrates back-to-back #1 academic rankings

Getting to the top is one thing. Staying there is another. That's why West Harrison High is in celebration mode.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Getting to the top is one thing. Staying there is another.

That’s why on Friday, students, staff and faculty at West Harrison High School are in celebration mode after becoming the #1 school in Mississippi for the second year in a row.

“So being #1 in the state comes from lots of areas. it measures your performance on the ACT — it measures your performance on the end-of-course test in Algebra I, English II, Biology, and US History. Participation and performance in advance placement courses, dual credit and dual enrollment courses and your four-year graduation rate,” said Dr. Raymond Morgigno, Interim superintendent for the Mississippi Department of Education.

“To be recognized as the number one high school in the state for the second year in a row is absolutely tremendous,” said Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves.

The honor brought out the school’s 1,265 students and dignitaries from around the area.

“To be number one for two years in a row is unheard of. I applaud each and every one of you and what you do on a daily basis and I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Mitchell King, superintendent of the Harrison County School District.

“So being #1 in the state comes from lots of areas. it measures your performance on the ACT, it measures your performance on the end of course test in Algebra I, English II, Bilology, and US History. Participation and performance in advance placement courses, dual credit and dual enrollment courses and your four-year graduation rate,” said Dr. Raymond Morgigno, Interim superintendent for the Mississippi Department of Education.

In fact, West Harrison’s numbers this year were better than in 2022.

“I don’t believe that’s happened in the State of Mississippi before,” said Rep. Richard Bennett.

West Harrison is also celebrating its 7th straight year as an “A” rated school.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
UPDATE: 3 teens identified in deadly Hancock Co. car crash
Thursday, Gulfport Police arrested 19-year-old Courtland Joshua Jordan and 21-year-old Frikiyah...
NEW DETAILS: 2 people arrested, 1 sent to hospital after shooting at Gulfport shopping center
After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.
Woman killed in Gautier murder-suicide identified
Gulfport Police have arrested 30-year-old Dawn Marie White- the person they say sold drugs to...
Woman sold pills to mother whose baby died with drugs in system, Gulfport Police say
Tate Reeves & Brandon Presley
Reeves, Presley clash in fiery debate ahead of Mississippi election

Latest News

As you get ready to set your clocks back an hour this weekend, fire officials are asking you to...
Fire officials asking residents to check smoke alarms as time moves back
Eric's First Alert Forecast Nov 3, 2023 5 p.m.
Top 10 weather weekend
No matter if you’re big or small, fluffy or fine, all dog breeds are welcome at the Southern...
Gulf Coast Harvest Cluster dog show breeds winners
‘Tis the season to reset your clocks as daylight savings comes to an end. It’s also the time to...
Fire officials asking residents to check smoke alarms as time moves back