Scholar Athlete of the Week: Resurrection’s Luke Schnoor and Daniel Pickens

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -The Resurrection Catholic Eagles are region champions in football and heading to the playoffs.

Quarterback Luke Schnoor and wide receiver and running back Daniel Pickens have helped the Eagles soar to new heights on the field, and have found the same success in the classroom.

“It’s everything. Having to deal with academics will always be the main priority since that’s always going to come first and that’s eventually what gives me the most scholarship money to help me get to the next level,” said Schnoor.

“Without an education you can’t go far in life,” added Pickens. “Just trying to manage that and football with time management and keeping my priorities right.”

Schnoor has a 3.99 GPA and Pickens has a 4.02. They say finding the balance between athletics and academics is key.

“Just staying focused,” said Pickens. “Keeping my priorities right, keeping school first.”

“It can be tough at times but whenever you’ve done it long enough you get used to it,” added Schnoor. “You know how to play your cards. It’s become second nature at this point.”

For Schnoor, he’s also a two-time state champion in baseball and plans to continue his baseball career at East Central Community college studying biology.

For Pickens he also plans to continue his athletic career and for his major he hopes to maybe one day be the one who tells you stories like the one you’re reading.

“I plan to play junior college football at the next level,” said Pickens. “I want to pursue a degree, I’m not 100 percent certain but I’m looking at sports broadcasting right now.

Both say there’s plenty of lessons and skills they’ve been able to take from the field and apply it to the classroom and beyond.

“Staying focused in the classroom, taking notes and out here taking notes from coaches and taking in information,” said Pickens.

“Patience and hard work really. As long as you have those two you’ll be good,” added Schnoor.

Both are also involved in a number of clubs at Resurrection including National Honors Society, Key Club, and more.

Pickens is also a member of the Gautier Mayor’s Youth Council.

