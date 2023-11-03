WLOX Careers
Saints look to build on offensive momentum Sunday against Bears

Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Indianapolis cornerback Dallis Flowers (33)...
Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Indianapolis cornerback Dallis Flowers (33) during the second half of the Saints' 38-27 victory over the Colts on Sunday (Oct. 29). (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will look to keep the offensive momentum going this week as they face the Chicago bears on Sunday.

The Saints put up their best offensive performance of the season last week, scoring 38 points and racking up 511 yards of offense, both season highs.

The success of last week started up front, allowing only one sack, and rushing for over 161 yards.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr says this is the key for the black and gold moving forward.

