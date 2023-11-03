Multiple people detained following shooting at Gulfport shopping center

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, officials with Gulfport PD say multiple suspects are detained after an altercation led to shots fired.

The incident took place at a shopping center at the intersection of Pass Road and Cowan Road.

Officials say one person was shot in the knee and was taken to be treated at a nearby hospital. The suspect fled the scene in a gray vehicle.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

