Multiple people detained following shooting at Gulfport shopping center

The incident took place at a shopping center at the intersection of Pass Road and Cowan Road.
The incident took place at a shopping center at the intersection of Pass Road and Cowan Road.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, officials with Gulfport PD say multiple suspects are detained after an altercation led to shots fired.

The incident took place at a shopping center at the intersection of Pass Road and Cowan Road.

Officials say one person was shot in the knee and was taken to be treated at a nearby hospital. The suspect fled the scene in a gray vehicle.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

