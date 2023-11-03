Gulf Coast Harvest Cluster dog show breeds winners

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - No matter if you’re big or small, fluffy or fine, all dog breeds are welcome at the Southern Harvest Cluster dog show.

2023 is the 12th year for the dog show. Carl Grotton, MS Gulf Coast Kennel Club Publicity Chair said people come back year after year for the show’s professionalism and sense of comradery. “Doing dog shows for the years I have, you meet a lot of people, they become very good friends, you see amazing dogs that are capable of doing anything,” he said.

Although it’s all about the dogs, without the judges, there would be no competition.

Beth Downey has been showing boxers since the early 90s. She’s never looked back. Now, she judges competitions instead of showing.

“2017 I started judging,” she said. “When you first judge, you have to have twelve years in your breed.” Downey has over 30 years under her belt.

She said judging is harder than it looks.

“You need to know the history of the breeds, too,” Downey explained. “So, ‘What was this dog bred for?’ and ‘Can this dog do his job today?’. It’s a lot of studying, a lot of hard work.”

Yes, dog shows are entertaining. But what’s the point of it all? Why compete for “Best in Show” or " Best in Breed”?

“The purpose of showing dogs is for the future of the breed,” said Downey. She said this isn’t the only reason, however.

“I think because we have a lot of people that love dogs,” she said. “It’s a way of seeing a whole bunch of different breeds. Some breeds you probably never knew existed.”

Although there must be a crowned winner at every competition, we know they’ve already won our hearts.

Saturday and Sunday’s competitions begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Harrison County fairgrounds. Admission is free.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.