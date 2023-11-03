WLOX Careers
Gautier Police: Victim and residence struck by bullets

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday afternoon, a person and home in Gautier was struck by bullets.

According to the Gautier Police Department, police responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive around 4:22 p.m.

When officers arrived, it was determined one person was shot, but they had left the scene before officers arrived. In addition, a residence on the street was shot at and hit.

A short time later, a man arrived at Ocean Springs Hospital in a personal vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Kyle Reese of Gautier.

Police say Reese is currently out on bond from an aggravated assault that occurred June 21.

Reese was treated for his injuries, which aren’t considered life threatening.

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

