Friday’s Forecast

It’s cold again this morning with 30s and 40s across South Mississippi. But, not finding as many freezing temperatures like yesterday morning. Today will be cool, crisp, and sunny with highs in the lower to mid 70s. It’ll be our first time in the 70s this month for much of South Mississippi! This evening brings cool 60s and 50s for Friday Night Football. We’ll likely stay rain-free with plenty of daily sunshine through next Wednesday. And the weekend brings a milder pattern with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Eventually things turn muggier around next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.