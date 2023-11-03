WLOX Careers
Fire officials asking residents to check smoke alarms as time moves back

‘Tis the season to reset your clocks as daylight savings comes to an end. It’s also the time to check up on a lifesaving device in your home.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ‘Tis the season to reset your clocks as daylight savings comes to an end. It’s also the time to check up on a lifesaving device in your home.

“It’s always a good rule of thumb with your older nine-volt battery-powered smoke detectors to start checking them,” said Biloxi Fire Chief Nick Geiser.

Chief Geiser and his department started a campaign back in October promoting fire prevention. Part of that is reminding people to check their fire alarms.

Even though new smoke alarms have lithium batteries and can last up to 10 years, it can never hurt to check them — especially if you recently moved into a home or apartment.

“On the back of these, there is a replacement by date. It’s always a good idea to pop it off and check and inspect it and just make sure it’s cleaned up,” said Chief Geiser. “It’s always a good idea to take it down and use a duster to take the dust off that has been collecting dust.”

Chief Geiser says to make sure your fire alarms are put at strategic spots in your home to help you escape in case of a fire.

“Try to put one outside of each bedroom and sleep with the bedroom closed so the smoke and heat doesn’t leave or breach the room during a fire,” said Chief Geiser.

As the weather gets cooler and many are beginning to use their fireplaces, the chief says certain woods like oaks and hickories are preferable to prevent house fires.

“It’s a good idea to always have somebody come out if you smell a pine tar-y scent to clean it for you.”

Having a good smoke detector can help prevent a major disaster from happening.

“It’s an absolute must in my opinion for safety in the home,” said Chief Geiser.

If you would like to have a fire crew come out to either check or change your smoke alarm, you can call 228-435-6200 and ask for fire prevention. You must be a homeowner and if you’re in an apartment, be sure to ask your property manager before calling.

