WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive

Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.(Source: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bank of America alerted customers on Friday that “some deposits may be temporarily delayed” due to a problem impacting multiple banks.

The company assured customers their accounts are secure and balances will be updated as soon as deposits are received.

The bank said no action is needed from customers.

Down Detector, which tracks the status of various websites and services, reported customers at Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Truist and Wells Fargo complained of issues Friday morning.

According to one industry source, the issue appears to be related to the automated clearing house, which is a network for processing transactions.

The source said the problem does not appear to be a bank-specific issue.

None of the banks provided a comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
UPDATE: 3 teens identified in deadly Hancock Co. car crash
Gulfport Police have arrested 30-year-old Dawn Marie White- the person they say sold drugs to...
Woman sold pills to mother whose baby died with drugs in system, Gulfport Police say
After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.
Woman killed in Gautier murder-suicide identified
The incident took place at a shopping center at the intersection of Pass Road and Cowan Road.
NEW DETAILS: 2 people arrested, 1 sent to hospital after shooting at Gulfport shopping center
Tate Reeves & Brandon Presley
Reeves, Presley clash in fiery debate ahead of Mississippi election

Latest News

FILE - Abby Zwerner, a teacher shot by her 6-year-old student, attends a hearing for a civil...
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old can proceed with $40 million lawsuit, judge rules
According to GPD, police responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive...
Gautier Police: Victim and residence struck by bullets
his photo released by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, shows a vehicle...
Tipsters ID suspects in four incidents of rocks thrown at cars from a Pennsylvania overpass
Witnesses say it was a very slow chase. KCRA, BROADCASTIFY, JENNIFER BLAKE, MO MCGOVERN, JAMES...
Man driving forklift arrested after police chase
The baby shark is now two months old and can be viewed by the public at one of the habitats...
Baby shark born via asexual reproduction, only 2nd recorded instance in US zoo history