WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Woman sold pills to mother whose baby died with drugs in system, Gulfport Police say

Gulfport Police have arrested 30-year-old Dawn Marie White- the person they say sold drugs to...
Gulfport Police have arrested 30-year-old Dawn Marie White- the person they say sold drugs to the baby's mother.(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A second woman was arrested in connection to a baby who died with drugs in its system.

October 20, police arrested the baby’s mother, 23-year-old Savannah Galle Reynolds, and charged her with felonious child abuse. Now, Gulfport Police have arrested the person they say sold drugs to Reynolds- 30-year-old Dawn Marie White.

White was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of conspiracy.

The Gulfport Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services on October 18 regarding a complaint of child abuse.

Through investigation, police discovered Reynolds was 37 weeks pregnant when she gave birth to a child who later died. Police say lab results showed THC, amphetamines and fentanyl were present in the infant’s system when it was born.

Police say detectives determined Reynolds took several pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine during and up to a week before giving birth.

According to police, detectives discovered White sold fentanyl to Reynolds on multiple occasions.

“White and Reynolds also conspired to purchase fentanyl for Reynolds while live-saving measures were actively being done to Reynolds’ infant before he was pronounced deceased,” a GPD press release reads.

White was processed and transported to Harrison County Adult Detention Center where she was held in lieu of her $50,000 bond.

Reynolds is still in jail, with a $250,000 bond.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5900.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
Single-car wreck in Hancock County kills three teens
The wreck happened in eastbound lanes before Oak Street.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Wreck on Hwy 90 in Gautier cleared after causing congestion
Falling back an hour will mean more daylight in the morning, but earlier sunsets in the evening.
Residents on the Coast call for Congress to do away with daylight saving time changes
Homeowners push back against MDEQ and Port of Gulfport in MS Courts of Appeals
Residents continue fight against Port of Gulfport project in Gulfport neighborhood, now appealing MDEQ permit
Garbage worker killed after being attacked by dog, run over in Mississippi

Latest News

Noah Noble joins us live from the Trunk-or-Treat event at the Harrison County Fairgrounds where...
Vehicles at Harrison Co. Fairgrounds Trunk-or-Treat wow spectators
Brrrrr! It's our coldest morning since March! Hope you can stay warm as we start the day. Our...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast Nov 1, 2023 10 p.m.
Light freeze inland, patchy frost on the coast, 70s & 80s return this weekend
Tate Reeves & Brandon Presley
Reeves, Presley clash in fiery debate ahead of Mississippi election