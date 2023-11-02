WLOX Careers
UPDATE: 3 teens identified in deadly Hancock Co. car crash

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the scene.((Source: Gray Image Bank) | (Source: Gray Image Bank))
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three teens died in a single-vehicle wreck on Texas Flat Road on Monday morning.

The three teens have been identified as 18-year-old Jackson Rodriguez, 17-year-old Jacob Isaiah Harper and 16-year-old Benjamin Kaden Gryner, all from Diamondhead.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the teens were in a pickup truck traveling west on Texas Flat Road between Highway 603 and Highway 607 north of Stennis Space Center.

Adam said the truck crossed the middle line, the driver overcorrected and went off-road. That’s when the truck went across a ditch and into the trees.

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the scene.

