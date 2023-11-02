WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive

Two former Mississippi State Bulldogs win World Series with Rangers

Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona...
Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. The Rangers won 5-0 to win the series 4-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two former Mississippi State baseball players are now World Series champions after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the 2023 MLB World Series Wednesday night.

Starting first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and relief pitcher Chris Stratton are on top of the baseball world as their contributions helped the Rangers win their first-ever World Series.

Lowe recorded a hit in games three, four, and five of the World Series. The Rangers won every game in which Lowe recorded a base hit.

Stratton pitched 0.2 innings out of the bullpen in games two and four, allowing a run and just one hit in both games.

The World Series-winning first baseman was a member of the 2016 SEC Regular Season champion Bulldogs team and had a batting average of .348, 86 hits, and 49 RBIs.

Stratton was a member of the Mississippi State baseball program from 2010-2012 and was on the team that won the 2012 SEC Tournament.

The Tupelo native posted his best season on the mound in 2012, winning 11 games out of 12 starts and allowed 2.38 earned runs and recorded 127 strikeouts.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
UPDATE: 3 teens identified in deadly Hancock Co. car crash
Gulfport Police have arrested 30-year-old Dawn Marie White- the person they say sold drugs to...
Woman sold pills to mother whose baby died with drugs in system, Gulfport Police say
After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.
Woman killed in Gautier murder-suicide identified
The incident took place at a shopping center at the intersection of Pass Road and Cowan Road.
NEW DETAILS: 2 people arrested, 1 sent to hospital after shooting at Gulfport shopping center
Tate Reeves & Brandon Presley
Reeves, Presley clash in fiery debate ahead of Mississippi election

Latest News

Waller
Picayune’s Jamonta Waller receives Under Armour All-American jersey
Hear from Bertman, Jay Johnson, and Doug Thompson.
LSU legend Skip Bertman to signs book "Everything Matters in Baseball" at the Beau Rivage
St. Martin native and Samford baseball coach Tony David returns to the coast as his Bulldogs...
Tony David returns to coast as Samford, SE Louisiana faceoff at MGM Park
Bertman will be accompanied by Biloxi native Doug Thompson who picked up the win in the 1997...
LSU legend Skip Bertman to sign his book at the Beau Rivage