WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Thursday’s Forecast

WLOX LOGO
WLOX LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Make no mistake... much of South Mississippi has entered the freezer this morning! Low temps are mainly in the 30s with a few exceptions in the lower 40s even upper 20s! After daybreak, we’ll be able to thaw out under the sunny sky. Temps eventually reach a high in the 60s by this afternoon which won’t be as cool as yesterday but will still be below-normal for early November. Tonight should be cold again after midnight... overnight low temps should mostly stay above-freezing but could range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s by early Friday.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
Single-car wreck in Hancock County kills three teens
The wreck happened in eastbound lanes before Oak Street.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Wreck on Hwy 90 in Gautier cleared after causing congestion
Falling back an hour will mean more daylight in the morning, but earlier sunsets in the evening.
Residents on the Coast call for Congress to do away with daylight saving time changes
Homeowners push back against MDEQ and Port of Gulfport in MS Courts of Appeals
Residents continue fight against Port of Gulfport project in Gulfport neighborhood, now appealing MDEQ permit
Garbage worker killed after being attacked by dog, run over in Mississippi

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Light freeze inland, patchy frost on the coast
Eric's First Alert Forecast Nov 1, 2023 10 p.m.
Light freeze inland, patchy frost on the coast, 70s & 80s return this weekend
Burn Ban
Burn Ban until further notice
Eric's First Alert Forecast Nov 1, 2023 6 p.m.
Freeze inland, patchy frost on the coast Thursday morning
WLOX LOGO
Freeze Warning tonight