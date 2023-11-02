Thursday’s Forecast

Make no mistake... much of South Mississippi has entered the freezer this morning! Low temps are mainly in the 30s with a few exceptions in the lower 40s even upper 20s! After daybreak, we’ll be able to thaw out under the sunny sky. Temps eventually reach a high in the 60s by this afternoon which won’t be as cool as yesterday but will still be below-normal for early November. Tonight should be cold again after midnight... overnight low temps should mostly stay above-freezing but could range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s by early Friday.

