WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Three Picayune baseball players commit to Pearl River CC

Three Picayune baseball players committed to Pearl River Community College to continue their...
Three Picayune baseball players committed to Pearl River Community College to continue their academic and athletic careers on Wednesday.(WLOX)
By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Three Picayune baseball players committed to Pearl River Community College to continue their academic and athletic careers on Wednesday.

Kyler King, Brady Robertson and Tanner Busby all signed to join the 2022 National Champions and spoke about their excitement after putting pen to paper.

“I’m really excited,” said Busby. “I’m very blessed to be in this situation. I’m ready to get started.”

Busby also spoke about his reasoning for choosing the Wildcats over other programs.

“I love the coaches and it’s a great program to be a part of. They do stuff right.”

Two members of the Maroon Tide’s back-to-back State Champion football team also committed to play baseball. Both Kyler King and Brady Robertson have played integral parts for the Tide in both sports and now have the chance to bring their winning ways to a program used to capture championships.

“It’s a life-changing experience,” King said. “All the hard work, dedication, blood, sweat, and tears have finally been rewarded and I’m so thankful for that.”

For Robertson, his decision to go to PRCC stemmed from a dream he’s had since he was little.

“I’ve been to a lot of games at Pearl River. My Dad went there, my Mom went there so it kind of felt like home. It’s a special place to me and I know that I’ll have a lot of friends and family in attendance to watch my games.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
Single-car wreck in Hancock County kills three teens
After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Gautier; police release man’s identity
The home, in the 10000 block of Jim Ramsay Road, was fully engulfed in flames just after 6 a.m.
Jackson County home destroyed by early-morning fire
Scarlet Pearl customers were asked to leave the gaming floor.
UPDATE: Scarlet Pearl floor reopens after closure due to camera outage
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money

Latest News

The Pear River CC men's and women's teams tip off Friday.
Pearl River CC basketball tips off 2023-24 season Friday
Waller
Picayune’s Jamonta Waller receives Under Armour All-American jersey
The MGCCC men and women will open the regular season home schedule against Jones.
Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s and women’s basketball gearing up for ‘23 seasons
As football season winds down, junior college basketball season is just getting started.
Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s and women’s basketball gearing up for ‘23 seasons