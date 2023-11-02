Three Picayune baseball players commit to Pearl River CC

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Three Picayune baseball players committed to Pearl River Community College to continue their academic and athletic careers on Wednesday.

Kyler King, Brady Robertson and Tanner Busby all signed to join the 2022 National Champions and spoke about their excitement after putting pen to paper.

“I’m really excited,” said Busby. “I’m very blessed to be in this situation. I’m ready to get started.”

Busby also spoke about his reasoning for choosing the Wildcats over other programs.

“I love the coaches and it’s a great program to be a part of. They do stuff right.”

Two members of the Maroon Tide’s back-to-back State Champion football team also committed to play baseball. Both Kyler King and Brady Robertson have played integral parts for the Tide in both sports and now have the chance to bring their winning ways to a program used to capture championships.

“It’s a life-changing experience,” King said. “All the hard work, dedication, blood, sweat, and tears have finally been rewarded and I’m so thankful for that.”

For Robertson, his decision to go to PRCC stemmed from a dream he’s had since he was little.

“I’ve been to a lot of games at Pearl River. My Dad went there, my Mom went there so it kind of felt like home. It’s a special place to me and I know that I’ll have a lot of friends and family in attendance to watch my games.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.