Picayune’s Jamonta Waller receives Under Armour All-American jersey

Waller
Waller(WLOX)
By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time in school history, Picayune will be represented at the Under Armour All-American game in January 2024.

Five-star defensive end Jamonta Waller is set to attend the University of Florida next year but will get an early taste of football in Central Florida when he dawns his All-American jersey in Orlando, Fla. in two months.

On Wednesday, Waller received his jersey in a ceremony surrounded by his coaches, teammates, and peers at Picayune High School.

“It’s crazy man,” Waller said. “This is what you dream of as a kid.”

Waller continued, “It’s another thing that was on my goal list, I’m ready to get there, play with the best talent in the world, and put on for my state.”

