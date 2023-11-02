Pearl River CC basketball tips off 2023-24 season Friday

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Junior college basketball is just a few days away from its first tip.

The Pearl River Community College men’s and women’s teams are ready for another run at a Region 23 title and beyond.

On the women’s side, the Lady Wildcats are coming off of a monster campaign last year, going 24-3, and 12-2 in conference.

The Wildcats would fall in the Region 23 tournament final to Jones.

Head coach Scotty Fletcher enters his ninth year at the head of the program and says with so many new faces and only two returners, he’s leaning on those veterans to provide their experience to some of the newcomers.

”It’s really important to execute. I know that sounds like coach talk but if you don’t execute the proper way and have some discipline and some toughness it’s going to be tough to find yourself on the right side of the scoreboard,” Fletcher said. “Right now I’ll say we’re building, we have our returners that do a really good job year in and year out on what’s the blue book, the blueprint, of how we do things at Pearl River. This is our DNA.”

The Lady Wildcats open up the season on the road Friday at Columbia State.

Over on the men’s side, head coach Chris Oney is entering his eighth year with the Wildcats.

The men’s team is coming off of an 18-8 year and 9-5 in conference before falling in the quarterfinals of the Region tournament.

Despite the winning record overall and in conference play, Coach Oney knows his team can do more.

That’s why he says he can’t wait to see the potential of the 2023 Wildcats.

”I’ve been chomping at the bit to get back at it this year to right some of those wrongs, at least from a passion standpoint,” said Oney. “I’m looking forward to getting out there and getting those first tow points down, the first big stop down, and seeing the look on my guys’ faces. I think this year’s team will bring a little more intensity.

The Wildcats tip off Friday against Gadsden State at home.

