Keesler Air Force Base’s 403rd Wing changes command

Col. John Benson has accepted command of the 403rd. He has spent 20 years on active duty.
By Noah Noble
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base held a change of command ceremony Thursday.

Col. Stuart Rubio has led the 403rd Reserve Airmen, which includes the renowned Hurricane Hunters, since June 2021 and has served with the wing for seven years. 

“We do combat airlift, weather recon, medical evacuations, all the support missions, it’s great,” said Rubio. “There’s always a different challenge every day.”

During the ceremony, he said goodbye to the men and women who served under his leadership.

“There’s the mission we all do, but even more importantly is the people. You get to know them, you get to know their story, and you know them personally. Being a member of the military, you make friends all over and you have to say goodbye. It’s the hardest part. but you can always go back and meet with folks you met with in the past.”

Col. John Benson accepted command of the 403rd. Like Rubio, he spent 20 years on active duty and could not fully step away from the Air Force.

“For me, it is absolutely an honor to serve airmen, to build leaders, to help recruit for the Department of Defense and Air Force Reserve,” he said. “And I absolutely enjoy being an ambassador for the Air Force. TI’s a calling beyond what we do on a day-to-day basis. I’m honored to be a part of that.”

Benson credits his strong support system that helped him through mission after mission.

“The journey as a citizen airman is difficult. I talked a little bit about how hard it is to balance civilian life and service. Being able to do that, you have to rely on a bedrock. For me, that’s my family.”

