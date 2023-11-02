HEADS UP: Scheduled road closures for Peter Anderson Festival

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday kicks off the 45th annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, meaning a few street closures in downtown Ocean Springs.

Certain streets will be closed to traffic from 3 a.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday. Police are scheduled to lift barricades at 5 p.m. Sunday to allow vendors to exit the festival area, but traffic is to remain closed to thru traffic until 7 p.m. It is at police discretion whether to add, move or relocate barricades.

The following streets will be closed during the festival:

Washington Ave. from Calhoun St. to Bienville Blvd.

Government St. from Washington Ave. to Magnolia St.

Porter Ave. from Bellande Ave. to Jackson Ave.

DeSoto St. from Cash Alley to Church St.

Bellande Ave. from Bowen Ave. to Government St. (intersections only)

Kotzum Ave. from Bowen Ave. to Government St. (intersections only)

Robinson St. will be open only to business and residential traffic

Recommended routes to downtown Ocean Springs include:

From Hwy 90 W — south on Martin Luther King Ave., west on Government St., south on Magnolia Ave., west on Porter Ave.

From Hwy 90 E — south on Church St., west on DeSoto St., south on Jackson Ave., east on Calhoun

Peter Anderson Festival area, 2023 (City of Ocean Springs)

CTA and YMCA will also be providing an off-site shuttle bus service during the Peter Anderson Festival. The CTA bus will pick up from Greyhound Stadium, and the YMCA buses will pick up from Ocean Springs Upper Elementary and Oak Park. Buses will run every 30 minutes from the parking lots to the festival entrance. Shuttle buses will be available on both days of the festival from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the festival visit http://www.peterandersonfestival.com/.

