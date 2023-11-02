City of Biloxi looks to fill holes at 911 dispatcher amid shortage

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Dispatchers take on a vital role in public safety during a time of crisis. However, in Biloxi, recruiters are searching for more hands to respond to critical calls.

Communication centers answer thousands of distress calls weekly. Although the role of assisting can save lives, it’s becoming a challenge to find people up for the task.

“We’ll get some dispatchers who will leave whether through retirement or just people figuring out this wasn’t the job for them,” said Lt. Brandon Clark with the Professional Standards Unit.

Clark provides the latest numbers on the growing dispatcher shortage in Biloxi. Currently, the city is budgeted for 28 positions.

There are 12 vacancies.

While empty chairs build up, long-time worker Desiree Hernandez said it won’t slow her down to help those in need.

“Come in and start answering phones and working our positions. We have three of four positions to work whether it be the fire dispatch, NCIC or police dispatch or training,” said Hernandez.

She clocks in from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. During those 12 hours, calls can range in levels of severity.

“General animal control calls, we get the serious calls, we get medical calls,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez added the city of Biloxi offers counseling and mental health services to dispatchers routinely.

“It’s good, we all talk it out to make sure you’re doing alright, " said Hernandez.

“We visit job fairs and visit colleges. We try to get as many qualified and able people to come in here and do this job so we don’t burn out the ones who have been here for a very long time or haven’t been for a long time but asked to work a little longer than normal,” Clark.

Clark said this isn’t only in Biloxi, dispatcher shortages are occurring across the country.

Gulfport reports three dispatcher vacancies. Pass Christian has one as well.

Pascagoula Chief Terry Scott shared this message: “Dispatchers are just as essential to our department as all first responders in the field are. We consider them our lifeline. Dispatchers help save seconds with their abilities, and seconds save lives.”

“It makes me feel good inside to know that I was a part of that. I don’t necessarily go out into the world and see them, but I do buy them the help they need,” said Hernandez.

If you’re interested to learn more about the role of a dispatcher and employee benefits, visit the City of Biloxi’s website.

