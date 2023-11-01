WLOX Careers
West Biloxi Library closing in on renovations, re-opening soon

A lot of new changes are coming with West Biloxi Library’s renovations.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A lot of new changes are coming with West Biloxi Library’s renovations.

New carpet, a new color scheme, and meticulous organization are just a few.

“The big task right now is getting all the books ready to be re-shelved and ready for the patrons to come back in,” said Director Sarah Crisler-Ruskey.

Crisler-Ruskey said the renovations were much needed for the library. “The carpet is probably at least 10 years old,” she said. “A public library is a busy place. Not everybody realizes that these days.”

Youth Services Librarian Najah Foster said that although we live in an ever-growing digital world, West Biloxi Library adapts.

“Luckily, with our library, we do offer a lot of digital resources,” said Foster.

Crisler-Ruskey said book and print resources are not the only things West Biloxi Library has to offer.

“We have families who live in the neighborhood and they come in with their kids, we have story times that happen,” she said. “We have a lot of seniors and maybe it’s hard to read small print, we have large print books.”

As patrons return to the library soon, Crisler-Ruskey said she believes the renovations are sure to be welcomed.

“The color scheme is much more cheerful and bright,” she said. “It has a whole new feel, I think. We’re just so happy to have it like this now.”

The library is set to re-open to the public on Monday, November 13th. Its meeting room will be open on Tuesday, November 7th for elections.

