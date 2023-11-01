Wednesday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Welcome to November! A few patches of frost can’t be ruled out this morning, especially for inland areas where the wind might calm down a bit at times. However, for the most part, we should plan on the winds still working hard today to blow in colder air from the north. This morning’s temps are in the chilly 40s and cold 30s. So, you’ll likely be more comfortable if you layer up as you head out the door especially since the wind chill may drop into the 20s in a few spots mainly before 9AM. Today’s high temps should only reach the upper 50s to around 60, which could be a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Otherwise, plan on a sunny, breezy, and breezy Wednesday. Then, heading into later Wednesday night and Thursday morning, overnight temps are expected to drop to the 30s again. And a light freeze will be possible with temps dropping into the lower 30s, especially for inland areas to the north of I-10. So, be sure to protect any people pets and plants in your community before bedtime tonight. A dry and rain-free pattern prevails across our region through the weekend.

Chilly and breezy this evening
Chilly and breezy this evening. Cold overnight tonight.
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Tuesday’s Forecast
My skele-friend and I are noticing that Halloween 2023 will likely wind up with our coolest...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast