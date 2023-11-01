WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on Hwy 90 in Gautier causes congestion

The wreck happened in eastbound lanes before Oak Street.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on Highway 90 in Gautier is causing congestion Wednesday morning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the wreck happened in eastbound lanes before Oak Street.

We’re seeing delays in the area. Gautier Police Chief David Bever says traffic is moving very slowly around the wreck.

We know multiple people were seriously hurt, but we don’t have specifics yet.

Cleanup is expected to take about an hour. Avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

