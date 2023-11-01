Skydweller Aero Incorporated brings new dimension of technology to Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Skydweller Aero Incorporated introduced a new dimension of technology at Stennis International Airport this past August. The organization is ready to welcome its new aircraft.

Skydweller wants to provide more high-tech jobs to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It’s expected to bring 36 jobs to Hancock County.

Stennis Airport Director Austin Jenkins said he’s elated the company is bringing its unmanned aircraft to south Mississippi from Spain.

“We’re really excited to have them here,” Jenkins said. “With that technology, it may impact the local market, help with workforce development.”

Jenkins said more job opportunities will help Stennis International Airport to flourish even more.

“We’re certainly looking to continue the growth as we move forward,” he said.

The company’s arrival represents a $15 million dollar investment along with $40 million in aircraft inventory.

Stennis’ Skydweller Site Manager David Tyler said he has been looking for technicians who can set the aircraft up for flight.

“The quality of staff we’ve been seeing in the state of Mississippi, and Hancock County have been fantastic,” Tyler said. “We are recruiting over 40 people over the next three or four years we’ve already recruited five.

The Skydweller aircraft can be in the air for more than a month, providing persistent sensing and communications. Its wingspan is 236 feet wide.

The company is also working with Pearl River Community College to develop expertise for Mississippi aerospace employees.

Tyler said his company will be the catalyst of growth for South Mississippi and the aerospace industry.

“We’re on a journey, and that journey has just started,” he said. “I see very quickly that we’re going to be sprinting because it’s going to be so welcoming, and people are going to come here.”

The plane won’t arrive until after the new year. Hancock County is assisting in the construction of a hangar for the Skydweller aircraft. That construction is set to begin by the end of this year.

