WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Skydweller Aero Incorporated brings new dimension of technology to Hancock County

The company’s arrival represents a $15 million dollar investment along with $40 million in aircraft inventory.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Skydweller Aero Incorporated introduced a new dimension of technology at Stennis International Airport this past August. The organization is ready to welcome its new aircraft.

Skydweller wants to provide more high-tech jobs to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It’s expected to bring 36 jobs to Hancock County.

Stennis Airport Director Austin Jenkins said he’s elated the company is bringing its unmanned aircraft to south Mississippi from Spain.

“We’re really excited to have them here,” Jenkins said. “With that technology, it may impact the local market, help with workforce development.”

Jenkins said more job opportunities will help Stennis International Airport to flourish even more.

“We’re certainly looking to continue the growth as we move forward,” he said.

The company’s arrival represents a $15 million dollar investment along with $40 million in aircraft inventory.

Stennis’ Skydweller Site Manager David Tyler said he has been looking for technicians who can set the aircraft up for flight.

“The quality of staff we’ve been seeing in the state of Mississippi, and Hancock County have been fantastic,” Tyler said. “We are recruiting over 40 people over the next three or four years we’ve already recruited five.

The Skydweller aircraft can be in the air for more than a month, providing persistent sensing and communications. Its wingspan is 236 feet wide.

The company is also working with Pearl River Community College to develop expertise for Mississippi aerospace employees.

Tyler said his company will be the catalyst of growth for South Mississippi and the aerospace industry.

“We’re on a journey, and that journey has just started,” he said. “I see very quickly that we’re going to be sprinting because it’s going to be so welcoming, and people are going to come here.”

The plane won’t arrive until after the new year. Hancock County is assisting in the construction of a hangar for the Skydweller aircraft. That construction is set to begin by the end of this year.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
Single-car wreck in Hancock County kills three teens
After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Gautier; police release man’s identity
The home, in the 10000 block of Jim Ramsay Road, was fully engulfed in flames just after 6 a.m.
Jackson County home destroyed by early-morning fire
Scarlet Pearl customers were asked to leave the gaming floor.
UPDATE: Scarlet Pearl floor reopens after closure due to camera outage
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money

Latest News

A lot of new changes coming with West Biloxi Library’s renovations. New carpet, a new color...
West Biloxi Library closing in on renovations, re-opening soon
Burn Ban
Burn Ban until further notice
Alyvia Parker will soon be celebrating her 4th birthday thanks to Make-A-Wish Mississippi.
Local girl Disney-bound after Make-A-Wish reveal
A lot of new changes are coming with West Biloxi Library’s renovations.
West Biloxi Library closing in on renovations, re-opening soon