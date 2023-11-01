WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Residents continue fight against Port of Gulfport project in Gulfport neighborhood, now appealing MDEQ permit

Gulfport homeowners pushing to keep their neighborhoods protected against new military staging plans.
By Stephanie Poole and Flora Dedeaux
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Port of Gulfport has plans to place a military storage station in one North Gulfport neighborhood, but residents have pushed back against the project for years; now, they are looking to appeal the water quality certification issued by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) that would allow this project to happen.

At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, members of EECHO (Education, Economics, Environmental, Climate and Health Organization) will travel to the Mississippi Court of Appeals in Jackson to appeal the certification issued by the MDEQ Permit Board, saying it contains legal deficiencies and harmful effects.

EECHO members have endured a years-long battle to protect and preserve Turkey Creek, a historic Black neighborhood in North Gulfport.

The Port plans to build an ammunition storage facility near 33rd Street and 34th Avenue, but members of EECHO believe the placement of the building in the neighborhood could only cause harm.

They argue the project would increase flooding, risk toxic exposure from a contaminated groundwater site, and store dangerous and potentially explosive military equipment near a residential community.

“We don’t want the Port to put this in our community. We think we deserve better,” said John Johnson, a member of EECHO.

“We’ve tried talking with them. We’ve attended lots of meetings that they had down at the Port. They don’t hear us, they don’t listen,” said Ruth Story, another member of the group.

Johnson plans to join the three-hour trek to the capitol Wednesday.

“There are railroads tracks next to this place. It’s a holding station that the railroad uses,” Johnson said. “They have chemical tanks all parked out there. That’s adverse to the community. It’s been there for a long time.”

The military storage project isn’t the first time Turkey Creek residents have fought to keep an industrial project out of their neighborhood. Following Hurricane Katrina, the storm scattered the Port of Gulfport’s chicken freezers across Highway 90. The Port proposed to move the freezers to the Turkey Creek community, but homeowners fought and won the case. Now, they return to stop the newest plans.

In state documents from MDEQ, information states the project includes 3.15 acres of wetlands on a 16-acre site for the creation of a rail spur, staging lots and a security fence in support of Department of Defense shipments.

“They want to put tanks and all kind of cargo out here that makes a lot of noise,” Johnson said. “It vibrates the ground.”

The lot was formerly home to a fertilizer plant, which Story says furthers her concerns.

“You don’t know what’s still in the soil and what pollution it can bring to the people who live in this area,” Story said.

She’s fearful it could put the community at risk of toxic exposure and increased flooding. The long-time resident suggests that the Port plants the location near the Naval Construction Battalion Base or a location on Seaway Road.

“Especially when you have a Seaway that’s been designed for this kind of business, why come into communities and residential areas,” Story said.

Both Story and Johnson are hopeful the courts will consider their requests.

“Make the determination and think about the underserved community that’s being affected by it,” Johnson said.

The oral argument before the MS Court of Appeals begins at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. EEECHO, North Gulfport Community Land Trust, and the Anointed Temple AOH Church of God are represented by ACLU of Mississippi and Earthjustices’s Gulf Regional Office.

WLOX reached out to the Port of Gulfport, but they declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.

Related stories:

Port of Gulfport’s construction plans on hold after opponents file appeal
Community members concerned with Port of Gulfport’s construction plan

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
Single-car wreck in Hancock County kills three teens
After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Gautier; police release man’s identity
The home, in the 10000 block of Jim Ramsay Road, was fully engulfed in flames just after 6 a.m.
Jackson County home destroyed by early-morning fire
Scarlet Pearl customers were asked to leave the gaming floor.
UPDATE: Scarlet Pearl floor reopens after closure due to camera outage
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money

Latest News

The wreck happened in eastbound lanes before Oak Street.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Wreck on Hwy 90 in Gautier cleared after causing congestion
Sheesh! Northern MS waking up to 26°! Might feel just as cold down here in Coastal MS thanks to...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Feels cold this morning! Temps in the 40s & 30s with wind chill possibly as cold as the 20s at...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Falling back an hour will mean more daylight in the morning, but earlier sunsets in the evening.
Residents on the Coast call for Congress to do away with daylight saving time changes