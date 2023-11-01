WLOX Careers
New Veterans Day parade set for Pass Christian

It's scheduled to start near the railroad tracks, then move south through downtown, and wrap up at the park.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -War Memorial Park in Pass Christian serves as a perfect backdrop to honor veterans, with spotlight banners under the street lights, gun monuments, and other landmarks that celebrate America and those who’ve served. It’s also the ending point for the first-ever Gulf Coast Veterans Association Veterans Day Parade set for Nov. 11. It’s scheduled to start at 11:00 am near the railroad tracks, then move south through downtown and wrap up at the park.

The GCVA is a newly formed group with members like Moises Espinal, a former US Marine who served two tours in Afghanistan.

“We created this organization with the purpose of honoring these heroes on the Gulf Coast and to assist veterans in need. Our first major event will be the parade, which will have dozens of vendors set up across the lawn, a live band, and lots of veterans,” Espinal said.

He and others say their goal is to celebrate those who served and also bring to light the struggles of male veterans.

“I think there’s been a lot of negative attention given to vets, but it’s also important to highlight the success stories,” Espinal added.

He also says the day before the parade, they’ll hold what’s called a claims clinic for those who need assistance with medical claims and other paperwork.

