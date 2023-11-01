Moss Point man spends one night in jail despite third indecent exposure conviction

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When police caught a Moss Point man flashing at the University of South Alabama earlier this year, his prior convictions could have landed him a felony charge.

Instead, authorities brought the same charge that earned him two previous convictions – misdemeanor indecent exposure. The 53-year-old man spent Tuesday night at Mobile County Metro Jail and now is free pending an appeal, according to court records.

Indecent exposure ordinarily is a misdemeanor in Alabama, punishable by no more than a year in jail, “except a third or subsequent conviction shall be a Class C felony.” That would be punishable by one to 10 years in prison.

It is not clear why the most recent case was not a felony. The University of South Alabama, which arrested Richard Hightower, declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said its files didn’t include the prior convictions, but District Attorney Keith Blackwood was not available to explain further.

Court records show that Homewood police arrested Hightower in 2008 on charges that he exposed himself on the campus of Samford University in front of the dorm room window of a female student. He appealed a municipal court conviction, and a Jefferson County jury in 2009 found him guilty of indecent exposure.

A judge sentenced him to a year in jail.

The following year, according to court records, Hightower pleaded guilty in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court to indecent exposure and criminal trespass related to an arrest several months prior to the Samford incident.

Authorities alleged that Hightower approached a woman as she was trying to enter Byrd Hall at the University of Alabama on Nov. 1, 2007, grabbed her skirt and tried to pull it up, and then hit her before running away.

Police accused him of exposing himself to another woman at Bernard Hall later that day and then groping her. They said he later resisted arrest when officers spotted him at Mary Burke parking lot.

A judge in that case sentenced him to a year in jail.

The Mobile case involves an incident reported on April 12. A criminal complaint alleged that Hightower walked up to the University of South Alabama dining hall next to the window that the victim was facing and pulled down his pants and underwear.

Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore found Hightower guilty on Tuesday after hearing testimony from the victim and two campus police officers. He sentenced the defendant to a year in jail, with all but four months suspended, and one year of probation. .

On Wednesday, Hightower’s lawyer filed a formal appeal Circuit Court, where the defendant is entitled a jury trial. He is entitled to remain free on bond until then. The judge also ordered Hightower to stay away from the University of South Alabama and to not have contact with the victim.

Story updated at 7:08 p.m. to correct an error in Hightower’s sentence in the Mobile County case.

