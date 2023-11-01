Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s and women’s basketball gearing up for ‘23 seasons

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) -As football season winds down, junior college basketball season is just getting started.

Mississippi Gulf Coast heads into 2023 with plenty of familiar and some new faces on the court.

On the women’s side head coach Hope Adams enters her 7th year at the helm of the Lady Bulldogs.

last season Gulf Coast boasted a 17-6 overall record and an 11-3 conference record, making it to the semi finals of the Region 23 tournament.

Coach Adams says she’s impressed with what she’s seen in the preseason and is looking forward to watching the team grow.

“[I’m] Excited about this team and what we can actually develop into this season,” said Adams. “We still have a lot to work on, we’re young in some positions but experienced in key positions. We’re just trying to get it all clicking, we don’t want to be peaking right now but we’re chasing that championship and want to be ready for conference.”

The Lady Bulldogs head to Florida for the Tallahassee classic this weekend and will open up the regular season at home November 9th against Jones.

Over on the men’s side, former Gulfport boys coach Owen Miller is getting ready to start his first year at the helm of the Bulldogs.

Last year, the men’s squad went 11-15 and 5-9 in conference.

The Bulldogs bring back a ton of experience from last year and coach Miller says he’s looking forward to his starting five as well the guys coming off the bench.

“I think the strength of our team is we have a lot of depth, we have a lot of guys who are very similar. I think that’s the strength of this team heading into the season, barring any injuries,” said Miller. “We have some experienced guys along with some new guys, we like the make up of our team and we’re looking forward to playing somebody else other than ourselves.”

The men’s team heads up to Poplarville this weekend for a final tune up before the regular season, they’ll also open up with Jones on November 9th.

