WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s and women’s basketball gearing up for ‘23 seasons

By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) -As football season winds down, junior college basketball season is just getting started.

Mississippi Gulf Coast heads into 2023 with plenty of familiar and some new faces on the court.

On the women’s side head coach Hope Adams enters her 7th year at the helm of the Lady Bulldogs.

last season Gulf Coast boasted a 17-6 overall record and an 11-3 conference record, making it to the semi finals of the Region 23 tournament.

Coach Adams says she’s impressed with what she’s seen in the preseason and is looking forward to watching the team grow.

“[I’m] Excited about this team and what we can actually develop into this season,” said Adams. “We still have a lot to work on, we’re young in some positions but experienced in key positions. We’re just trying to get it all clicking, we don’t want to be peaking right now but we’re chasing that championship and want to be ready for conference.”

The Lady Bulldogs head to Florida for the Tallahassee classic this weekend and will open up the regular season at home November 9th against Jones.

Over on the men’s side, former Gulfport boys coach Owen Miller is getting ready to start his first year at the helm of the Bulldogs.

Last year, the men’s squad went 11-15 and 5-9 in conference.

The Bulldogs bring back a ton of experience from last year and coach Miller says he’s looking forward to his starting five as well the guys coming off the bench.

“I think the strength of our team is we have a lot of depth, we have a lot of guys who are very similar. I think that’s the strength of this team heading into the season, barring any injuries,” said Miller. “We have some experienced guys along with some new guys, we like the make up of our team and we’re looking forward to playing somebody else other than ourselves.”

The men’s team heads up to Poplarville this weekend for a final tune up before the regular season, they’ll also open up with Jones on November 9th.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Gautier; police release man’s identity
Scarlet Pearl customers were asked to leave the gaming floor.
UPDATE: Scarlet Pearl floor reopens after closure due to camera outage
One arrest was made, and charges are pending.
Two officers exposed to narcotics at hotel in Pascagoula
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top announce joint show at MS Coast Coliseum
The home, in the 10000 block of Jim Ramsay Road, was fully engulfed in flames just after 6 a.m.
Jackson County home destroyed by early-morning fire

Latest News

As football season winds down, junior college basketball season is just getting started.
Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s and women’s basketball gearing up for ‘23 seasons
The Bulldogs wrestling program continues to grow as the sport seeks sanctioning by MHSAA
Vancleave Wrestling prepares for upcoming season
The Lucedale native also reflected on his fondest memories at George County.
Cubs All-Star Justin Steele reflects on dominant 2023 campaign
Hear from Bertman, Jay Johnson, and Doug Thompson.
LSU legend Skip Bertman to signs book "Everything Matters in Baseball" at the Beau Rivage