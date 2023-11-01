WLOX Careers
Local girl Disney bound after Make-A-Wish reveal

By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) -Technically, she has only half a heart, but on Wednesday a 3-year-old girl’s heart is full after a visit from Cinderella who brought her some great news.

Alyvia Parker will soon be celebrating her 4th birthday thanks to Make-A-Wish Mississippi. Parker and her preschool classmates at First Baptist Church Long Beach got to hang out with Cinderella and share in the celebration. Alyvia was diagnosed with Hypo-Plastic Heart Syndrome and has undergone several tough operations to help mitigate the condition.

“It’s called Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome and Tricuspid Atresia, meaning her tricuspid valve didn’t form at birth,” said Alyvia’s mom Krysta. “Therefore her right ventricle didn’t form, so she has half a heart. The surgeries re-routed the blood flow. Her blood now flows through her other organs and less on her heart like ours does.”

For this wish reveal, Make-A-Wish Mississippi teamed with Towns around Biloxi-Box Set Parrot Club to make Alyvia’s wish come true.

