Hunt continues after dangerous inmate escapes Mississippi jail(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement say they are trying to find a dangerous inmate who escaped Tuesday night from the jail in Lowndes County, Mississippi.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office identified the inmate as Terry Brooks, 42, who is charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.

That murder is the 2020 homicide of Frank Edwards in Columbus.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Brooks is one of two inmates who escaped from the jail before 8 p.m.

One has already been arrested. The sheriff did not identify that inmate.

Hawkins said Brooks got away by cutting his way out of a window and through a ventilation system before going over a perimeter fence and under a second fence.

Brooks has escaped previously.

The sheriff said U.S. marshals arrested him in St. Louis last year after he jumped from a second-story window with a gun and cocaine on him.

Anyone who knows where Brooks can be found is asked to call 911, the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or leave a tip using the P3 Tips mobile app.

