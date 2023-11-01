WLOX Careers
Former Bay St. Louis hotel managers plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Agents received information that Pernell Robert Galloway, 54, and his girlfriend, Cassie Louise McKenzie, 42, were managers at the hotel but also selling drugs from the hotel.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday evening that two former managers for the Economy Inn in Bay St. Louis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to court documents, in 2023, agents began investigating drug activity at the Economy Inn located at 810 US Highway 90.

Agents received information that Pernell Robert Galloway, 54, and his girlfriend, Cassie Louise McKenzie, 42, were managers at the hotel but also selling drugs from the hotel. Police began doing controlled purchases of a methamphetamine/fentanyl mixture from the duo.

On or about June 8, 2023, a search warrant was executed at the Economy Inn where Galloway and McKenzie were located.

Agents also located an additional 14 grams of a methamphetamine/fentanyl mixture in two separate bags, a firearm, digital scales, and additional unused distribution baggies.

The pair pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. They are both scheduled to be sentenced on February 14, 2024, and they each face up to twenty years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi; and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose is prosecuting the case.

