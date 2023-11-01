WLOX Careers
Foley PD arrests man for allegedly selling fake gold bars

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley Police are wanting the public to be aware of an arrest they made on Thursday, Oct 26 involving a scam with fake gold bars.

Dylan Thomas Jemison, 20, from Sylacauga has allegedly sold several fake gold bars to local residents for a large sum of money, according to police.

Officials said Jemison was allegedly selling them on Facebook Marketplace and the bars would pass the test that many would use to confirm the authenticity of the gold.

Jemison was in possession of dozens of fake gold bars when he was arrested and alluded to scamming others by selling them the fake gold, according to authorities.

Foley PD said if anyone bought gold from Jemison or is in possession of the gold pictured above, have it authenticated and notify authorities.

