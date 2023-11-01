EEECHO to appeal Port of Gulfport and MDEQ in Jackson

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Gulfport homeowners pushing to keep their neighborhoods protected against new military staging plans.

The North Port and MDEQ have worked to housed the location near 33rd and 34th Avenue.

Wednesday, EEECHO (Education, Economics, Environmental, Climate and Health Organizationan)heads to Jackson to hear agruments at the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

" We don’t want the port to put this in our community. We think we deserve better,” said John Johnson, a member of the group.

" We’ve tried talking with them. We’ve attended alots of meetings that they had down at the port. They don’t hear us, they don’t listen, said Ruth Story, a member of EEECHO.

Johnson and Story fight to reserve the grounds of North Gulfport and Turkey Creek. It’s a four-year battle they have faced years prior.

Following Hurricane Katrina, WLOX the storm scattered the Port of Gulfport’s chicken freezers across HWy 90.The Port proposed to move the freezers to the Turkey Creek community. Homeowners fought and won the case. Now, they return to stop new plans.

The Port and Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality aim to build a department of defense military staging location.

" There are railroads tracks next to this place. It’s a holding station that the railroad uses. They have chemical tanks all parked out there. That’s adverse to the community. It’s been there for a long time,” said Johnson.

He joins the three-hour trek to the MS Court of Appeals in Jackson.

EEECHO, North Gulfport Community Land Trust, and the Anointed Temple AOH Church of God are represented by ACLU of Mississippi and Earthjustices’s Gulf Regional Office.

Petitioners are appealing the water quality certification issued by the MDEQ Permit Board. They say it contains legal deficiencies and harmful affects.

In state documents from MDEQ, information states the project includes 3.15 acres of wetlands on a 16-acre site for the creation of a rail spur, staging lots, and a security fence in support of Department of Defense shipments.

" They want to put tanks and all kind of cargo out here that makes alot of noise. It vibrates the ground,” said Johnson.

" You don’t know what’s still in the soil and what pollution it can bring to the people who live in this area,” said Story.

Story said the lot was home of a fertilizer plant.

She’s fearful it could put the community at risk of toxic exposure and increased flooding. The long-time resident suggests the Port to plant the location near the Naval Construction Battalion Base or a location on Seaway Road.

" Especially when you have a seaway that’s been designed for this kind of business. Why come into communities and residential areas,” said Story.

Both are hopeful the courts will consider their request.

" Make the determination and think about the underserved community that’s being affected by it,” said Johnson.

WLOX has since reached out to the the Port of Gulfport, they declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.

The oral argument before the MS Court of Appeals begins at 1:30pm.

