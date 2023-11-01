WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Drivers get fireworks show on highway after truck crashes into trailer full of fireworks

A collision on a Canadian highway between a semitruck and a pickup truck created an impromptu fireworks display. (Source: Ryan Kuhn/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A collision on a Canadian highway outside of Vancouver resulted in an hour-long light show Thursday night after the crash caused a cargo of fireworks to ignite.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the crash happened when a semitruck collided with a parked pickup truck that was towing a trailer full of fireworks.

Multiple reports said the crash caused the fireworks to go off which resulted in flashes and explosions above the highway.

A portion of Highway 1 was closed for about an hour until the fireworks eventually stopped.

One of the drivers was reportedly taken to the hospital with the crash remaining under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
Single-car wreck in Hancock County kills three teens
After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Gautier; police release man’s identity
The home, in the 10000 block of Jim Ramsay Road, was fully engulfed in flames just after 6 a.m.
Jackson County home destroyed by early-morning fire
Scarlet Pearl customers were asked to leave the gaming floor.
UPDATE: Scarlet Pearl floor reopens after closure due to camera outage
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money

Latest News

FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
FILE - A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, on...
Toyota recalls nearly 1.9M RAV4s to fix batteries that can move during hard turns and cause a fire
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, right, speaks with attorney Ross Goodman in court Thursday, Oct. 19,...
Defendant in Tupac Shakur killing loses defense lawyer ahead of arraignment on murder charge
Burn Ban
Burn Ban until further notice
Eric's First Alert Forecast Nov 1, 2023 6 p.m.
Freeze inland, patchy frost on the coast Thursday morning