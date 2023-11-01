WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

DMR: $6.57M to be split among 416 people affected by Bonnet Carré Spillway openings

From the award, nearly $6 million will be distributed to commercial fishermen in a two-phase payment.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) announced that a total of $6.57 million will be paid out to commercial fisheries affected by the Bonnet Carré Spillway openings in 2019.

From the award, nearly $6 million will be distributed to commercial fishermen in a two-phase payment with the following specifications derived from MDMR trip tickets:

  • $15,000 base payout to those with oyster licenses, associated landings/tickets from 2014 to 2018. (118 people total)
  • $7,500 base payout to those with no oyster licenses, but valid licenses in other fisheries and associated landings/tickets from 2014 to 2018. (139 people total)
  • Up to $108,598.60 per applicant for those with losses that exceed the base payouts associated with each group. Losses were derived using trip tickets from 2019 compared to the reference time period of 2014-2018 (85 people total)
  • For those with no landings or tickets associated with their licenses from 2014 to 2018, only 2019 license fees will be reimbursed for each fisherman (29 people total)

The remaining funds of the award will be allocated to seafood dealers, off-bottom oyster agriculture harvesters and licensed live-bait fisheries. The distribution of that cash will be as follows:

  • $12,718.31 to dealers (31 people total)
  • $18,774.65 to off-bottom aquaculture (7 people total)
  • $18,774.65 to live-bait fishery (7 people total)

Officials say money should start appearing in bank accounts within the next month if recipients filed paperwork as soon as they received it.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
Single-car wreck in Hancock County kills three teens
After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Gautier; police release man’s identity
The home, in the 10000 block of Jim Ramsay Road, was fully engulfed in flames just after 6 a.m.
Jackson County home destroyed by early-morning fire
Scarlet Pearl customers were asked to leave the gaming floor.
UPDATE: Scarlet Pearl floor reopens after closure due to camera outage
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money

Latest News

It's scheduled to start near the railroad tracks, then move south through downtown, and wrap up...
New Veterans Day parade set for Pass Christian
Agents received information that Pernell Robert Galloway, 54, and his girlfriend, Cassie Louise...
Former Bay St. Louis hotel managers plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances
From the award, nearly $6 million will be distributed to commercial fishermen in a two-phase...
LIVE: $6.57M to be split among 416 people for 2019 Bonnet Carré Spillway openings
It's scheduled to start near the railroad tracks, then move south through downtown, and wrap up...
New Veteran's Day celebration set to take shape this year in Pass Christian.