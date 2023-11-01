DMR: $6.57M to be split among 416 people affected by Bonnet Carré Spillway openings

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) announced that a total of $6.57 million will be paid out to commercial fisheries affected by the Bonnet Carré Spillway openings in 2019.

From the award, nearly $6 million will be distributed to commercial fishermen in a two-phase payment with the following specifications derived from MDMR trip tickets:

$15,000 base payout to those with oyster licenses, associated landings/tickets from 2014 to 2018. (118 people total)

$7,500 base payout to those with no oyster licenses, but valid licenses in other fisheries and associated landings/tickets from 2014 to 2018. (139 people total)

Up to $108,598.60 per applicant for those with losses that exceed the base payouts associated with each group. Losses were derived using trip tickets from 2019 compared to the reference time period of 2014-2018 (85 people total)

For those with no landings or tickets associated with their licenses from 2014 to 2018, only 2019 license fees will be reimbursed for each fisherman (29 people total)

The remaining funds of the award will be allocated to seafood dealers, off-bottom oyster agriculture harvesters and licensed live-bait fisheries. The distribution of that cash will be as follows:

$12,718.31 to dealers (31 people total)

$18,774.65 to off-bottom aquaculture (7 people total)

$18,774.65 to live-bait fishery (7 people total)

Officials say money should start appearing in bank accounts within the next month if recipients filed paperwork as soon as they received it.

