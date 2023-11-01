WLOX Careers
Alleged Mobile gang member pleads guilty to threating police on Instagram

Justin Gormon and Jamarcus Manuel both have pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening a Mobile police officer.(WALA)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who commented on a social media livestream of a traffic stop earlier this year pleaded guilty Tuesday to threating a police officer.

Jarmarcus Manuel, 20, of Mobile, pleaded guilty to threatening interstate communications. As part of the plea bargain, federal prosecutors agreed to recommend a non-prison sentence.

The incident took place at about 11 p.m. on April 21 when Officer Michael McGuire pulled over a black Chevrolet Tahoe on Summerville Street. According to an FBI agent’s affidavit, one of the passengers was Milton “Milt-Milt” Carter. According to testimony at a preliminary hearing earlier this year, Carter was the target of mistaken-identity fatal shooting at the Bank Nightlife club on Azalea Road in September 2022.

Prosecutors alleged that Manuel, along with the occupants of the car, were members of a local gang know as the Purple Babies.

One of the passengers began using a cell phone to livestream the encounter. Co-defendant Justin Gormon, who pleaded guilty in July, wrote “Imm smoke mike when I catch em.”

Manuel responded: “We got some for Mike,” followed by “Justin way we finna find mike.

Gormon and Manuel both are scheduled to be sentenced in April.

