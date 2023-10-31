WLOX Careers
Zoo announces birth of endangered Baird’s tapir

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.
By Joi Bass and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a rare edition to the family.

“We’re excited to announce the birth of a female Baird’s tapir. She was born on September 1 to parents Tupelo and Chac after a 13-month gestation,” Metro Richmond Zoo announced on Facebook Monday.

The baby tapir’s name is Sandía, which means “watermelon” in Spanish.

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.

“Tapir calves are born with white dots and stripes which serve as camouflage in the dappled forest light.” Metro Richmond Zoo said.

Sandía will lose her white marking when she reaches six months old.

