Wreck in Hancock County kills three teens on Monday

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three teens died in a single-vehicle wreck on Texas Flat Road on Monday morning.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said three people were in a pickup truck traveling west on Texas Flat Road between Highway 603 and Highway 607 north of Stennis Space Center.

Adam said the truck crossed the middle line and the driver overcorrected and went off-road and across a ditch and into the trees.

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the scene.

The names of those who died have not been released at this time.

