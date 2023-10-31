Woods fire in Vancleave wipes out 7 acres
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Several crews responded to a woods fire on Tuesday afternoon in Vancleave on Pin Oak Road and Indian Lane.
According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, crews got to the scene around 2 p.m.
County fire service and volunteers ended up assisting with the fire and had a containment line made within an hour. Mississippi Forestry Commission was also on the scene with a dozer and spotter.
The fire ended up burning around 7 acres.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated. A burn ban also remains in effect.
