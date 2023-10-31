Woods fire in Vancleave wipes out 7 acres

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Several crews responded to a woods fire on Tuesday afternoon in Vancleave on Pin Oak Road and Indian Lane.

According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, crews got to the scene around 2 p.m.

County fire service and volunteers ended up assisting with the fire and had a containment line made within an hour. Mississippi Forestry Commission was also on the scene with a dozer and spotter.

The fire ended up burning around 7 acres.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. A burn ban also remains in effect.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.