WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

UPDATE: Scarlet Pearl floor reopens after closure due to camera outage

Scarlet Pearl Casino: Can You Escape This Biloxi?
Scarlet Pearl customers were asked to leave the gaming floor.(tcw-wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort gaming floor reopened at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after closing Monday due to a malfunction of surveillance equipment.

The camera outage led to a temporary closure of the gaming floor throughout the day.

Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas wrote in a Facebook post Monday morning, “Despite all the rumors (and there were many) we experienced technical difficulties with our casino surveillance coverage. As such we were required to shutdown the casino until coverage could be fully restored.”

Pappas thanked those who helped in fixing the issue and the casino’s patient guests.

“When they say, ‘it takes a village’ they were not kidding,” Pappas’ post read. “Thank you for your patience and understanding. Most importantly I want to thank our surveillance TEAM and I.T. Not a day passes whereby I do not tell myself how blessed I am to work along side a great team I call my family.”

Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas told WLOX News Monday afternoon the problem had been identified and gaming would resume as soon as repairs are made. The restaurants and hotel stayed open.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission was notified of the problem sometime before lunch. State law requires that anytime gaming is taking place, there must be surveillance coverage.

Ed Wong, the Deputy Director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission, said that technicians were on-site Monday afternoon and working to fix the problem.

“Since we have personnel on-site and there was no power outage, no testing of the games will have to be done,” Wong said. “As soon as the cameras are up the casino can reopen.”

Wong also says that with any kind of electronic equipment problems can happen.

“Most of our casinos have experienced similar events; it does happen from time to time.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.
2 people dead after apparent murder-suicide in Gautier, police say
One arrest was made, and charges are pending.
Two officers exposed to narcotics at hotel in Pascagoula
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top announce joint show at MS Coast Coliseum
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Halloween Tuesday will be chilly and breezy all day and we can't rule out a few morning rain...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Weather Forecast
The day begins on the cloudy side and a few rain showers will be possible. More importantly,...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
With how our drought has been recently, I'm skeptical of any rain. That being said, we're...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
"The pottery is in our hearts and it's our family," said Marjorie Ashley.
Coast Life: Shearwater Pottery celebrates 95th anniversary