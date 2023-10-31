UPDATE: Scarlet Pearl floor reopens after closure due to camera outage

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort gaming floor reopened at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after closing Monday due to a malfunction of surveillance equipment.

The camera outage led to a temporary closure of the gaming floor throughout the day.

Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas wrote in a Facebook post Monday morning, “Despite all the rumors (and there were many) we experienced technical difficulties with our casino surveillance coverage. As such we were required to shutdown the casino until coverage could be fully restored.”

Pappas thanked those who helped in fixing the issue and the casino’s patient guests.

“When they say, ‘it takes a village’ they were not kidding,” Pappas’ post read. “Thank you for your patience and understanding. Most importantly I want to thank our surveillance TEAM and I.T. Not a day passes whereby I do not tell myself how blessed I am to work along side a great team I call my family.”

Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas told WLOX News Monday afternoon the problem had been identified and gaming would resume as soon as repairs are made. The restaurants and hotel stayed open.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission was notified of the problem sometime before lunch. State law requires that anytime gaming is taking place, there must be surveillance coverage.

Ed Wong, the Deputy Director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission, said that technicians were on-site Monday afternoon and working to fix the problem.

“Since we have personnel on-site and there was no power outage, no testing of the games will have to be done,” Wong said. “As soon as the cameras are up the casino can reopen.”

Wong also says that with any kind of electronic equipment problems can happen.

“Most of our casinos have experienced similar events; it does happen from time to time.”

