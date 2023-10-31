WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

With how our drought has been recently, I'm skeptical of any rain. That being said, we're briefly at a higher rain chance for a few hours this morning.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Happy Halloween! The winds will say boo at you today as the blow strongly from the north all day at about 15 to 25 mph. The day begins on the cloudy side and a few rain showers will be possible. Morning temps should be in the cool 50s and chilly 40s. This afternoon, any rain should end. And the afternoon temps won’t warm up much at all. So, plan on afternoon highs only in the the upper 50s to the lower 60s which is more like January than October. Trick-or-treating this evening looks chilly with temps in the 40s. Cold 30s are on the way after midnight tonight through daybreak Wednesday. If the wind calms enough, frost may form overnight.

Monday’s Forecast