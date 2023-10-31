Residents on the Coast call for Congress to do away with daylight saving time changes

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - This week marks the end of daylight-saving time. Falling back an hour will mean more daylight in the morning, but earlier sunsets in the evening.

On November 5 at 2 a.m., the time on your clocks will go back one hour and sunsets will be earlier.

Ocean Springs resident Amber Rempel said she isn’t a fan of early sunsets, and she said she wishes daylight savings would stay year-round.

“It’s kind of miserable,” Rempel said. “I enjoy the warmth. I enjoy the light and with it getting dark earlier he just feels like there’s less to do.”

The Mississippi legislature passed a bill in support of keeping daylight savings in 2021. That’s something Rempel said she’s in favor of.

“If it gives us more daylight in the evenings, I think that would be helpful,” she said.

Daylight saving time would be the standard time year-round if the U.S. Congress passes the Sunshine Protection Act.

Mississippi State Senator Scott DeLano said he’s fed up with the time change.

“It’s only a practical thing that may have been necessary 100 years ago,” DeLano said. “This day in age it would be extremely popular for us to eliminate it.”

The upcoming time change means Americans get a bonus hour of sleep, something most people like much better than losing that hour in the spring.

DeLano said keeping daylight savings time year-round could improve daily life for families and businesses.

“When you have this change and daylight savings it throws everything off from the first in the morning to late in the afternoon, to activities that extend into darkness,” he said. “It would just be much safer if there was a consistency with it and it wasn’t something that we were just bouncing back and forth.”

