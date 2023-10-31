WLOX Careers
Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather

(AP Images)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager in Grenada, Mississippi has been accused of killing her stepfather.

Authorities in Tallahatchie County found the body of Cleoda Mayweather last month. Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly said the body was found in a ditch along Black Bayou Road.

Family members reported Mayweather missing in August.

An investigation led to the arrest of Janilia Wright, 17, on Friday, Oct. 27, in Batesville.

The teenager has been formally charged with murder and is being held behind bars on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators also issued a warrant for Corderrius Williams in connection to Mayweather’s death.

When U.S. Marshals tried to serve the warrant in Laurel, they claim he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

