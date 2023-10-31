WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Jackson County home destroyed by early-morning fire

The home, in the 10000 block of Jim Ramsay Road, was fully engulfed in flames just after 6 a.m.
The home, in the 10000 block of Jim Ramsay Road, was fully engulfed in flames just after 6 a.m.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County home burst into flames early Tuesday morning; crews are on scene working to put out the fire.

The home, in the 10000 block of Jim Ramsay Road, was fully engulfed in flames just after 6 a.m.

Jackson County fire crews responded to the scene. According to the crews, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Crews say the fire marshal will investigate the fire to find what may have sparked it.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.
2 people dead after apparent murder-suicide in Gautier, police say
One arrest was made, and charges are pending.
Two officers exposed to narcotics at hotel in Pascagoula
Scarlet Pearl customers were asked to leave the gaming floor.
UPDATE: Scarlet Pearl floor reopens after closure due to camera outage
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top announce joint show at MS Coast Coliseum
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Scarlet Pearl customers were asked to leave the gaming floor.
UPDATE: Scarlet Pearl floor reopens after closure due to camera outage
Halloween Tuesday will be chilly and breezy all day and we can't rule out a few morning rain...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Weather Forecast
The day begins on the cloudy side and a few rain showers will be possible. More importantly,...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
With how our drought has been recently, I'm skeptical of any rain. That being said, we're...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast