Jackson County home destroyed by early-morning fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County home burst into flames early Tuesday morning; crews are on scene working to put out the fire.

The home, in the 10000 block of Jim Ramsay Road, was fully engulfed in flames just after 6 a.m.

Jackson County fire crews responded to the scene. According to the crews, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Crews say the fire marshal will investigate the fire to find what may have sparked it.

